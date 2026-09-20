Ghalibaf: US Empire Projects Hegemony but Is Fully Exposed

In recent days, JPMorgan, one of the world’s major banking groups, opened its weekly oil market outlook by saying that, for the first time since the conflict with Iran began, it had no baseline scenario for how the situation would ultimately unfold.

The bank’s analysts said they did not know how to model or forecast the endgame of the situation.

Reacting to the position expressed by JPMorgan’s analysts, Ghalibaf likened the situation to Schrödinger’s paradox.

“The US empire is in the Schrödinger cabinet with falling plates, projecting hegemony but fully exposed, trying to suffocate Iran without any blowback, which is impossible,” he wrote on X.

Ghalibaf added that the endgame could not be predicted or simulated by any model.

“The cabinet will eventually be opened, and Iran’s hand is already on the door handle and is controlling the situation,” he wrote.

Ghalibaf accompanied his post with a well-known internet meme featuring Schrödinger’s falling plates. The image depicts plates that appear intact while remaining on the verge of breaking.

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