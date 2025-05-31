IAEA levels new claims about Iran's nuclear program

Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, a confidential report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog claimed Saturday and called on Tehran to urgently change course and comply with the agency’s probe.

The report by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency — which was seen by The Associated Press — claims that as of May 17, Iran has amassed 408.6 kilograms (900.8 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60%. That’s an alleged increase of 133.8 kilograms (294.9 pounds) since the IAEA’s last report in February.

Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) earlier in May, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted Iran’s right to use peaceful nuclear technology for vital sectors, while reiterating that the country neither seeks nor believes in nuclear weapons.

