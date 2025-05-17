Iran reaffirms transparency of its nuclear program

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), says that Tehran’s nuclear activities are fully transparent and remain under the complete supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Eslami made the remarks on Friday following a meeting with the members of the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs in Tehran.

Iran has repeatedly declared that nuclear weapons have no place in its defense doctrine, he said.

