China respects Iran’s right to peaceful use of nuclear power

"We attach importance to Iran’s commitment of not developing nuclear weapons, respect Iran’s right to peaceful use of nuclear power, and oppose any illicit unilateral sanctions," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian at a news conference, Anadolu Agency reported.

The remarks came before Iranian and European officials' meeting on Friday in Istanbul, where the parties discussed the status of Iran’s nuclear program.

Beijing will keep communicating and coordinating with relevant parties, said Lin, adding that they will "play a constructive role in bringing about a solution that accommodates the legitimate concerns of all parties, uphold the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, and promote peace and stability in the Middle East."

