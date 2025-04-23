Iran FM Araghchi meets his counterpart in Beijing

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties, recent developments in the region and issues of mutual interest.

Iran and China, having a common view on many international issues, and relying on mutual trust and respect, are taking serious steps to ensure the mutual interests of the two nations.

Continuous and close consultations between the two sides at high levels are a clear sign of the determination of the leaders of the two countries to expand relations in all areas of interest to the two nations.

