Iran rejects reports of direct Tehran-Washington talks

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States started about an hour ago at the residence of the Omani ambassador, with the presence of the Omani Foreign Minister, Baghaei said.

He added that prior to the talks, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Italian counterpart. "We expressed our gratitude to Italy, and the Italian side expressed gratitude for this opportunity provided to it."

The negotiations are being performed as in the first round, he said. "The two delegations are in two separate rooms."

