Baghaei comments on ongoing Iran-US talks in Rome

“The duration of the negotiations depends on the process. As far as we are concerned, the Iranian delegation has entered with complete preparedness and will continue as long as we believe the talks are moving in a constructive and purposeful direction,” Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

He emphasized that Iran is not in Rome to waste time. “We are fully prepared to move forward in the negotiations to lift the unjust and unlawful sanctions imposed on the Iranian nation, and we are doing so with complete goodwill and seriousness,” he said.

