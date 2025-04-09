Iran to enter 3rd phase of nuclear industry: AEOI chief

Speaking on the occasion of the National Day of Nuclear Technology held in the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, he stated, “Despite all threats, sabotages, terrorist operations created for the country during these years, the organization has managed to play a leading role in line with promoting the activities of the organization for progress and development of the nuclear industry of the country.”

In the past three years, the organization has consistently unveiled about 150 scientific, technological, and industrial achievements every year, so that the organization has and will have a solution for every problem in this regard."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami pointed to the key role of nuclear technology in the industrial field, adding, “Today, we enter the third phase of the development of the nuclear industry which is elevating the status of the nuclear technology of the country in the international arena.”

