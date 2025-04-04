Continuing neighborhood policy Iran’s priority: official
Iran's new Assistant Minister and Director General for South Asian Affairs at the Foreign Ministry Mohammad Reza Bahrami says the neighborhood policy launched in previous Raesi administration is still a top priority for Iran.
He made the remarks in a meeting with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan's Taliban Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul on Thursday.
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties, including Iran’s water share from the Hirmand River and cooperation in the field of returning Afghan refugees from Iran to Afghanistan, as well as the recent developments in the region.