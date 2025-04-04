Tehran lashes out at UNHRC for adopting anti-Iran res.

At the 58th session of the Human Rights Council on Friday, during the presentation and adoption of draft resolution L.20 entitled “Situation of Human Rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran”, Bahreini strongly criticized the resolution’s discriminatory and unjustified monitoring mechanisms targeting Iran.

He argued that such measures waste resources and undermine trust in the Council’s work.

The move will drag the UN Human Rights Council into a new quagmire of inefficiency and waste of resources, which will reduce trust in the Council's performance, Bahreini emphasized.





