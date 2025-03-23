Iran condemns terrorist attack against worshippers in Niger

Esmaeil Baghaei described this terrorist act, which was committed in a holy place and during Friday prayers, as contrary to Islamic law and all international legal norms and human rights.

The Iranian diplomat expressed his sympathy with the families of the victims and people and the government of Niger and prayed to God Almighty for speedy recovery and health for the injured.

Baghaei emphasized the need for further strengthening cooperation and coordination at various regional and international levels to prevent and combat terrorism and prosecute and punish the perpetrators and sponsors of the terrorist acts





