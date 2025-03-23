Iran, Egypt FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional issues, Gaza

During the phone call, the two diplomats exchanged their views on a host of issues including bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest, recent developments in the region, and Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Iran’s top diplomat condemned the resumption of the Israeli regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing of civilians, and the prevention of entry of international humanitarian aid into Gaza in clear violation of the ceasefire agreement and called for immediate action by the international community to stop the Israeli regime's arson in the region.





