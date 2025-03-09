Tehran reacts to Canada’s new sanctions against Iran

Tehran condemns Canada's new sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities as politically motivated.

On Friday, Canada announced new sanctions on Iran, targeting seven individuals and entities over their alleged links to networks involved in the production of weapons, which Ottawa claims have been sent to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

According to Canada’s Foreign Ministry, the sanctions “target 3 individuals and 4 entities that are Iranian business people and companies connected to procurement networks that acquire and supply sophisticated technology” that supports the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ (IRGC) weapons production and sales.

