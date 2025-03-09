Unity is key to countering enemy plots, says President Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated that unity at home is key to solving the people's problems and countering threats posed by enemies.

“We are capable of overcoming all problems, but we must join hands, as unity is my first and last word,” Pezeshkian said in remarks during a Ramadan meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday evening.

The president warned against division in society, calling it a stumbling block on the path to progress. “If division arises and we have differences, we will not be able to achieve our goals.”

