Chaotic White House pursues confused foreign policy: Foreign minister

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, has said the recent quarrel between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted a chaotic global landscape where foreign policy decisions do not occur in isolation.

In a memo published in Iran’s Ettelaat newspaper on Wednesday, Araqchi said that while Washington positions itself as the central hub for decision-making in the West, adding that this role is increasingly challenged. The dispute involving Zelensky, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance indicates diplomatic uncertainty and unresolved differences in the Western bloc, he said.

The Trump administration had claimed it would restore peace on the international arena; however, it now faces significant challenges in fulfilling this promise amid ongoing conflicts involving multiple players, Araqchi said.

