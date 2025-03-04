Iran to not allow any country to undermine its regional ties: Velayati

Ali Akbar Velayati cautioned that certain Turkish officials had to understand that repeating unfounded and interventionist claims would not serve the interests of the countries’ bilateral relations.

He asserted that the Islamic Republic would not allow any country to undermine its deep-rooted and historic regional ties through irresponsible statements, PressTV reported.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always adhered to a policy of mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. We expect Turkish officials to uphold diplomatic decorum and refrain from making baseless accusations," he stressed.

