Iran’s foreign policy focuses on ties with neighboring states: Deputy FM

“Through friendship and cooperation, we can build a better and more prosperous future for our region,” wrote Takht-e-Ravanchi on his X account on Sunday, formerly known as Twitter, following his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

“Just returned from Abu Dhabi where I had a long and fruitful meeting with @LanaNusseibeh, DFM of UAE, within the context of the first round of political consultations between the two countries,” the official said.

endNewsMessage1