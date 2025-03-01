Iran ready to strengthen cooperation with UAE

Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, while referring to the continued priority of developing relations with neighbors in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has voiced Tehran's readiness to strengthen cooperation with Abu Dhabi based on mutual interests.

Takht-e-Ravanchi made the remarks at the Joint Iran-UAE Committee Meeting on Political Consultations he co-chaired with UAE Assistant Minister for Political Affairs Lana Nusseibeh in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

endNewsMessage1