Iran, Malaysia FMs hold meeting in Tehran
News code : ۱۶۰۳۱۸۹
The top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi has received and held a meeting with visiting Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato'Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan in Tehran on Wednesday.
Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato'Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan arrived in Tehran on Wednesday on a state visit.
He was received by his Iranian counterpart for a meeting.
In the meeting, the agenda of the eighth meeting of the Iran-Malaysia Joint Commission will be signed.