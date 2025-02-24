Beirut funeral for Nasrallah, Safieddine shows Hezbollah is vibrant: IRGC

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued a statement, saying that the historic funeral of Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine in Beirut showed that the Lebanese resistance movement is vibrant.

The IRGC issued its statement on Monday, a day after hundreds of thousands of mourners in Beirut bid farewell to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the long-serving leader of Hezbollah, and his successor Sayyed Hashem Safieddine

The participation of millions of people from various nations and ethnicities in the funeral procession is a testament to Hezbollah’s strength and the global support for the resistance, said the statement.

