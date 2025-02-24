Developing Iran-Lebanon ties needed to confront Zionists: Ghalibaf

He made the remarks in a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Beirut on Monday, emphasizing that expanding bilateral relations between Tehran and Beirut is essential in a situation that heinous crimes of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and Gaza still continue.

Iran always wants stability, peace and security for Lebanon, Ghalibaf underlined.

Islamic Republic of Iran provides all-out support wherever there is a consensus between government, nation, and the resistance, Iranian parliament speaker stressed.

