Iranian government delegation meets with Lebanese president in Beirut

An Iranian government delegation that arrived in Beirut to attend the funeral ceremony for resistance leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine has met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

The delegation headed by Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi sat down with Aoun on Sunday to exchange views on regional developments.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, Abolfazl Amouei, the Parliament speaker’s special assistant for international affairs, and lawmaker Seyed Mahmoud Nabavian were among those who met with the Lebanese president.

endNewsMessage1