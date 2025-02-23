Iran’s Army Navy to unveil Piroozan hovercraft
News code : ۱۶۰۱۵۴۲
The Islamic Republic of Iran's Army Navy is scheduled to unveil the Piroozan hovercraft in the near future, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani says.
During the Zolfaqar 1403 joint military drill, the Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani announced that the newly developed "Piroozan" hovercraft, equipped with long-range missiles, will soon be integrated into the naval combat fleet.
Hovercrafts of the army navy are armed with long-range missiles and will be launched in this exercise, Irani said.