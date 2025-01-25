Iran Chargé d'affaires summoned to Azeri Foreign Ministry
News code : ۱۵۸۸۱۶۱
The Iranian Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, Seyid Jafar Aghaei Maryan, has been summoned to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to address concerns over recent developments.
The ministry expressed particular disappointment over the timing of this campaign, which followed the 16th meeting of the "State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation" held in Tehran after a long hiatus, Azer News reports.
Azerbaijan also condemned the failure to apologize for remarks made by Ardabil’s Friday Imam, Seyid Hassan Ameli, during a recent meeting.
The MFA stressed that such actions damage bilateral relations and urged Iran to prevent further provocations.