Iran's Army reacts to Gaza ceasefire

On the occasion of the ceasefire in Gaza, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army on Saturday issued a statement.

Extending congratulations to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army stressed, "This great victory strengthened the will of Resistance."

Terming the ceasefire a historic victory for the Resistance and a great epic of the Palestinian nation, the Army said, "We hail the resilience, steadfastness, and bravery of the courageous and determined people of Gaza and honor the great nation that endured the suffering and hardships of aggression, atrocities, and displacement."

endNewsMessage1