Iran has no proxy forces in region: Leader

A group of eulogists and elegists of Ahl ul-Bayt (AS) held a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei at Imam Khomeini (RA) Hosseiniyah on Sunday morning on the occasion of Hazrat Fatemeh's birth anniversary (SA).

A number of the eulogists delivered eulogies about the virtues and characteristics of Ahl ul-Bayt (AS) during the meeting.

Addressing the participants, the Leader stressed that the Islamic Republic has no proxies in the region and that the Resistance forces in Yemen, Lebanon, and Palestine are fighting because of their faith.

He added that the US strategy for dominating countries is one of two things: either creating a tyrannical government or creating chaos.

An American official has said that the US would support any riot in Iran, he criticized, emphasizing that the Iranian nation will stand against anyone who accepts the American plot in this regard.

endNewsMessage1