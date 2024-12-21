Syria developments reflect US-Israeli grand project for entire region: Iran’s FM
The developments in Syria are part of a larger project orchestrated by the United States and Israel to reshape the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said, arguing that any alternative perspective is misguided.
In an interview with Egypt’s Al-Ghad network on the sidelines of the D-8 Islamic developing countries summit, Araghchi outlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s positions regarding regional and global developments as well as the relations between Iran and Egypt.
He highlighted the long-term American-Zionist plot to weaken and disintegrate major Islamic countries so the occupying regime would dominate the region.