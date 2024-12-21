Iran, Egypt share common identity and culture: FM

In the Arabic tweet of Araghchi on the visit of some historical-religious places in Cairo, it is stated that Iran and Egypt share common identity and culture that is rooted in the depths of history and has been strengthened with the advent of the Prophet of Mercy, Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

"On Thursday morning, I had the opportunity to visit some religious and historical places in Cairo, Ras al-Hussein Mosque, Seyida Zainab Mosque, Seyida Nafisa Mosque, and Muhammad Ali Pasha Mosque," Araghchi said.

