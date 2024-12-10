Iran's armed forces ready to confront any threat: Army Cmdr
Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, has said that the Iranian armed forces are constantly ready to confront any threat.
Addressing a ceremony held at AJA University of Command and Staff on Monday, Mousavi said that the armed forces have the duty to keep ready against any threat, and this preparation is permanent.
Iran does not rely solely on the armed forces; all nations defend the country's ideals together and we fulfill our commitments, which makes Iran a unique country in the world, he noted.