Leader’s aide meets Grand Mufti of Russia
The Deputy for International Affairs at the Office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution met with the Grand Mufti of Russia to discuss enhancing religious and cultural cooperation between the two countries.
Ayatollah Mohseni Qomi met with Sheikh Rawil Gaynetdin in Moscow, Russia, on Friday.
The meeting was attended by the Iranian ambassador to Moscow, the head of the Islamic Center of Moscow, and a cultural and religious delegation from both countries.