Iran’s Foreign Minister to visit Baghdad on Friday

A source in the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Iranian Foreign Minister will go to Baghdad on Friday to meet and talk with Iraqi officials after his visits to Damascus and Ankara.

During this trip, Iran's Foreign Minister will first consult with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hossein, and then meet with Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Sudani and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, according to the source.

Iran's foreign minister made a trip to Damascus on Sunday and held a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. During this meeting, he emphasized the full support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the government, nation and army of this country.

