Iran warns of repercussions of war in West Asia
News code : ۱۵۵۴۰۱۴
The Iranian foreign minister cautioned the international community that the outbreak of a war in the West Asia region will have far-reaching consequences.
Addressing an international conference, titled “The School of Nasrallah”, held in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for concerted global efforts to rein in the Israeli regime.
He said the world must bear in mind that the impacts of the outbreak of war in West Asia will not be confined to the region, as its consequences might spread to faraway areas.