Israel, US to face crushing response: Leader

The Leader made the statements during the occasion to mark the US embassy takeover by Iranian students on November 4, 1979, known as the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance.

On the occasion of Student Day and the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance in Iran, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a large number of students on Sunday.

On November 4, 1979, less than a year after the victory of the Islamic Revolution that toppled a US-backed monarchy, Iranian university students who called themselves "students following the line of (the late) Imam (Khomeini)" seized the US embassy in Tehran, which had become a center of espionage and planning to overthrow the newly established Islamic system in Iran.

The students who seized the embassy later published documents proving that the compound was indeed engaged in plans and measures to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

Every year on the 13th day of the Iranian month of Aban, the Iranian nation, particularly the students, hold rallies across the country to mark the day.

Iranian officials are doing everything necessary to prepare the Iranian nation to stand against arrogance, whether in terms of military readiness, armaments, or political actions, and thank God, our officials are currently engaged in this,” the Leader said.

Certainly, the people of Iran and the country's officials will definitely not fail in confronting global arrogance and the criminal apparatus ruling the world order today, he stressed.

Ayatollah Khamenei also touched on longstanding US enmities toward the Iranian nation, saying, “The effort of historians who distort facts is to claim that the conflict between Iran and the United States began on November 4, 1979. This is a lie. The Americans clashed with the Iranian nation from the very start of the Revolution, even from years before, doing everything they could against the Iranian nation.”

“American involvement and efforts in Iran were extensive, even before August 19, 1953,” he said, referring to a CIA-orchestrated coup in Iran that overthrew the democratically elected government of Dr. Mohammad Mosaddeq.

endNewsMessage1