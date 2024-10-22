Iranian president leaves for Russia to attend 2024 BRICS Summit
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has departed for Russia to attend and deliver a speech at the 2024 BRICS Summit.
President Pezeshkian made remarks at Mehrabad International Airport on Tuesday before departing for Kazan, Russia, where he will participate in the 2024 BRICS Summit, following an official invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He noted that BRICS is an organization established to foster unity and cohesion among its members and to control the undisputed power of the US.