Iran to continue diplomatic push for regional peace in Kazan: FM
News code : ۱۵۴۵۳۵۱
ranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the Islamic Republic will continue its diplomatic push for regional peace during an upcoming meeting of the BRICS grouping of developing countries in Kazan, Russia.
Araghchi said Sunday on his page on Instagram that Iran’s diplomatic consultations will continue in line with peace, stability and sustainable security in the region and will enter a high level during the BRICS summit this weekend in Kazan.
He noted that the fourth leg of the regional tour kicked off on October 25 and concluded with trips to Jordan, Egypt and Türkiye.