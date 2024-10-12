‘Israeli attack on Iranian Red Crescent facility violated int’l humanitarian law’

“The attack by the Zionist regime on the 56-bed field hospital of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria along with its medicine warehouse on October 9, 2024, and setting it on fire, while creating a serious obstacle to the provision of humanitarian services, is considered a war crime,” Gharibabadi said on his X account on Saturday.

He added that the Israeli attack is also “a violation of the principles and rules of international humanitarian law contained in the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 and the customary international humanitarian rules, which absolutely prohibit any attack on civilian places and centers, especially medical centers and hospitals.”

