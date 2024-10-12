Body of martyr General Nilforushan found; funeral ceremony to be announced

"With thanks and gratitude to the One and Only God, it brings to the attention of the noble and heroic nation of Iran that with the day-to-day efforts of the search group for the bodies of the martyrs of the brutal and bloodthirsty Zionist regime in the suburbs of Beirut, the body of Major General Abbas Nilfrushan, the superior military adviser of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who was martyred along with the leader of the resistance, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah of Lebanon, has been discovered," the IRGC said.

On Friday evening, the Zionist regime's planes bombed the residential areas of "Hare Harik" neighborhood in the suburbs of Beirut.

