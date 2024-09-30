Pezeshkian visits Hezbollah office in Tehran

President Pezeshkian met with the Hezbollah representative in Iran in the resistance group’s office in Tehran, offering condolences for the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The president also offered condolences to the entire Lebanese nation and freedom seekers in the world over the martyrdom of the Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and other Hezbollah martyrs.

Pezeshkian also signed a book of condolences for Hezbollah martyrs during the visit.

