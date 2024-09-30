Iran will not let any of Zionist regime actions go unanswered: Kan'ani

Adressing his weekly presser on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Nasser Kan'ani condoled the martyrdom of Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the Israeli strike on Beirut.

"Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred, but the school of Seyed Hassan Nasrallah is alive and we have no doubt that the Resistance Front and the people of Lebanon will celebrate the death of the Zionists and the freedom of the holy AlQuds," Kan'ani said.

"The American regime will not achieve any strategic achievements by the continuation of its disgraceful support to the Zionist regime," he said.

