President Pezeshkian warns of escalating regional instability due to Israeli regime’s actions
President Masoud Pezeshkian says that the people of Iran and the region are seriously affected by the Israeli regime’s crimes, and the continuation of these crimes might lead to the situation getting out of control.
President Pezeshkian made these remarks during a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held on the sidelines of the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York late Tuesday local time.
In the meeting, Pezeshkian stated that France can play a more effective role in preventing the Zionist regime from continuing its crimes.
To prevent further tension and conflict in the region, the Islamic Republic practiced self-restraint towards Israel; however, the regime instead aggravated its crimes in Gaza and started attacking Lebanon, the Iranian president emphasized.