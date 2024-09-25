President Pezeshkian warns of escalating regional instability due to Israeli regime’s actions

President Pezeshkian made these remarks during a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held on the sidelines of the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York late Tuesday local time.

In the meeting, Pezeshkian stated that France can play a more effective role in preventing the Zionist regime from continuing its crimes.

To prevent further tension and conflict in the region, the Islamic Republic practiced self-restraint towards Israel; however, the regime instead aggravated its crimes in Gaza and started attacking Lebanon, the Iranian president emphasized.

