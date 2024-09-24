Iranian FM meets Mexican counterpart in New York
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held talks with his Mexican counterpart Alicia Bárcena on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
Aragchi and Bárcena held a meeting early on Tuesday in New York, the US.
Araghchi arrived in New York late on Friday at the head of a delegation to participate in the UNGA 79 meeting.
Over the past few days, the top Iranian diplomat has met and held talks with foreign counterparts and international officials.