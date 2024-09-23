Pezeshkian terms UNGA session as opportunity to defend Iran’s positions
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has described attending the UN General Assembly as an opportunity to present and defend the views and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Referring to the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and the possibility of declaring northern Gaza as a war zone, Pezeshkian said on Monday that even living creatures on the planet have the right to live.
The countries that claim to advocate human rights, regardless of the value of humanity and human rights, do not see the Zionist regime’s crimes.