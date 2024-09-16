Iran FM appoints his deputy for legal, int’l affairs

Gharibabadi previously served as Iran's Permanent Representative to Vienna-based UN organizations, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Netherlands as well as deputy judiciary chief for international affairs and head of its human rights office.

He was also the advisor to the minister for nuclear affairs and the secretary of the JCPOA committee that has been in charge of the secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council.

Also on Sunday, the top Iranian diplomat appointed Reza Najafi, the former legal and international deputy of the Foreign Ministry, to the position of one of his advisors.

