The US will lose its psychological war: Iranian ambassador

Jalali spoke to RT on Saturday, a day after the US slapped new sanctions on the news channel. The US State Department has claimed RT funds “proxies” engaged in “covert influence activity” in Africa, Germany, France, and Argentina, among other places. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also claimed that RT is functioning as a de facto arm of Russia’s intelligence services.

Jalali said the US is not new to waging “psychological wars.”

“The Americans have two methods. One of them is the psychological method, which is accusation. They try to accuse the media, countries, organizations, and groups, that don’t work in Washington’s interests. They try to break their dignity.”

The second part, he continued, is imposing sanctions. “We, the Iranians have been familiar with these methods for 45 years, and know that the Americans accuse with lies,” he added.