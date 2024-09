Iran embassy terms UK media claims against Tehran as fiction

"Sky News claims Iran transferred missiles to Russia via the Port Olya 3 ship [are] based solely on a satellite image! No evidence of missiles being loaded or unloaded, and the location isn’t even specified. This isn’t journalism, it’s speculative fiction," the embassy wrote on its X profile.

At the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on September 13, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya described Western claims that Iran is providing Russia with ballistic missiles as groundless insinuations. He added that those claims were offered by Kiev’s Western allies as a pretext to give the greenlight to Ukraine’s use of the West-supplied weapons for strikes deep inside Russian territory.

