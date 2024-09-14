Unity, cohesion main focus of visit to Iraq: President Pezeshkian

Speaking to reporters at Mehrabad Airport after returning from a 3-day trip to Iraq and visiting 6 cities in the country, President Pezeshkian said that in addition to the capital, during this trip, he will also visit the Kurdistan region and the holy cities of southern Iraq.

"The goals we pursued during the 3-day trip to Iraq were unity and cohesion; To reach a common language and look with each other," he said.

President Pezeshkian stated that in terms of political, economic, cultural and security relations, "we held talks with the president, prime minister, parliament speakers, judiciary, political parties and currents of this country and expressed our desired content".

endNewsMessage1