Palestinians hopeful, Zionists hopeless amid ongoing war in Gaza: Iran FM Spox
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani says Palestinians are full of hope while Zionists are utterly desperate amid the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.
Writing on his official X account on Saturday, Kanaani said that the nation of Palestine has been plagued with unbearable grief and pains.
In his post, he touched on the reverse immigration of the settlers from the occupied territories.
He referred to the footage that has gone viral which shows Palestinians celebrating the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.