Pezeshkian calls for unity among Muslims

In a meeting with a group of Iraqi elites, academics, and nomads in Basra on Friday which took place as part of his visit to Iraq, President Pezeshkian said that if Muslims of every faith and belief unite and be brothers, the Zionist regime cannot commit massacre.

In their daily prayers, the Muslims call upon God to show them the right path, Pezeshkian said, adding that the Holy Quran has clarified that the right path is unity.

“By standing together, our economy will grow, our culture will be strengthened and we can transfer science and technology to each other,” he further stressed.