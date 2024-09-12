Iran FM spox says arms suppliers to Zionist regime not entitled to sanction Iran
In a reference to sanctioning Iran by countries providing arms to the Zionist regime, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that they do not have the right to do so.
Writing on his official X account on Wednesday, Kanaani question: “How do the exporters of banned weapons, missiles, and 2,000-pound bombs to the Zionist regime, which attacks urban areas, homes, and Palestinian refugee camps, give themselves the right to #sanction #Iran with the absurd and baseless claim of selling missiles?!”
He held that the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Australia accountable for “the terrible images of the #AlMawasi camp in #KhanYunis” after its bombardment by the Zionist regime.
Iran has strongly rejected allegations about transferring missiles to Russia.