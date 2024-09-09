Peace in the Caucasus is beneficial for all countries of the region: FM Spox
Referring to the recent issues raised regarding the Zangezur corridor, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani stressed that peace in the Caucasus is beneficial for all countries of the region.
The senior Iranian diplomat made the remarks while answering the questions raised by the reporters in his weekly press conference on Monday.
Iran will continue to support the opening of communications and transportation routes in the region and the advance of the peace agenda between Baku and Yerevan, he said.
"Peace in the Caucasus is for the benefit of all countries in the region," Kan'ani emphasized.